Your View: GOP failed to hold Trump responsible again; what have we allowed country to become?
Say the mayor of your small town shouted “Fire!” in a crowded theater, and in the resulting stampede we witness the deaths of several people. A tragedy — but let’s say the mayor claims protection under the First Amendment (“I am free to say whatever I please.”)? But it’s worse than that: this mayor was hoping to gain personally from the stampede. He had gained his power through a history of similar speech; indeed he has boasted about it, saying “I bring rage out.” Did the mayor kill anyone? Not directly, but we have seen the tape of him inciting the stampede, and we know full well he was the main reason for the stampede that led to those peoples’ deaths. Knowing the law, we would expect him to be held responsible. At least you’d make sure he was never again the man running the town.

This is not exactly parallel to the events of Jan. 6, but close enough that I imagine most people would consider Trump guilty of inciting a riot. If the incitement had been carried out in the same way by a black man, those people tearing down the doors of the Capitol would certainly all be dead now, and the man who incited them would be arrested and convicted.

But Trump (the great white hope?) has GOP senators living under a shadow of fear. How many senators have received death threats from Trumpists who still believe the election was stolen? Voting to acquit might save their skin for now, but what if it leaves us all open to future threats? Then what have we allowed our country to become?

