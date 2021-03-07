Your View: GOP failed to hold Trump responsible again; what have we allowed country to become?

Say the mayor of your small town shouted “Fire!” in a crowded theater, and in the resulting stampede we witness the deaths of several people. A tragedy — but let’s say the mayor claims protection under the First Amendment (“I am free to say whatever I please.”)? But it’s worse than that: this mayor was hoping to gain personally from the stampede. He had gained his power through a history of similar speech; indeed he has boasted about it, saying “I bring rage out.” Did the mayor kill anyone? Not directly, but we have seen the tape of him inciting the stampede, and we know full well he was the main reason for the stampede that led to those peoples’ deaths. Knowing the law, we would expect him to be held responsible. At least you’d make sure he was never again the man running the town.