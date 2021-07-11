 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Good people willing to sacrifice will overcome the many factions who wish our country harm
0 comments

Your View: Good people willing to sacrifice will overcome the many factions who wish our country harm

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On the Fourth of July last Sunday, I was reminded of the many beautiful things about our country. It’s not perfect by any standard, but it is head and shoulders above others. Our good far exceeds our bad.

There are many factions that wish our country great harm. They seem to be jealous of how we got here, all the wars and suffering, the good people that were willing to sacrifice all. The brilliant minds that laid the foundations. It doesn’t matter to me what color their skin was, where they went to worship, et cetera … It worked and is still working. Those few with evil intent will not totally succeed, like all others who have come and gone.

As I watched a baseball game and saw this wonderful lady sing the National Anthem and “God Bless America” along with the huge crowd’s response, my hope for a bright future was reassured. What a special place to be part of. And I have watched a crowd at a hockey game come together and sing our anthem with so much joy and happiness.

These are the people that will keep us together as a nation, together we will fend off the ugly forces that are in play today. We will survive! God Bless the United States of America!

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Their View: Bipartisanship to the rescue
Opinion

Their View: Bipartisanship to the rescue

President Joe Biden remembers when Congress worked differently. He’s not alone. And now, thanks to some old-fashioned political bargaining, the nation stands to benefit with a long-needed federal infrastructure plan.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts