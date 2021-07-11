Your View: Good people willing to sacrifice will overcome the many factions who wish our country harm

On the Fourth of July last Sunday, I was reminded of the many beautiful things about our country. It’s not perfect by any standard, but it is head and shoulders above others. Our good far exceeds our bad.

There are many factions that wish our country great harm. They seem to be jealous of how we got here, all the wars and suffering, the good people that were willing to sacrifice all. The brilliant minds that laid the foundations. It doesn’t matter to me what color their skin was, where they went to worship, et cetera … It worked and is still working. Those few with evil intent will not totally succeed, like all others who have come and gone.

As I watched a baseball game and saw this wonderful lady sing the National Anthem and “God Bless America” along with the huge crowd’s response, my hope for a bright future was reassured. What a special place to be part of. And I have watched a crowd at a hockey game come together and sing our anthem with so much joy and happiness.

These are the people that will keep us together as a nation, together we will fend off the ugly forces that are in play today. We will survive! God Bless the United States of America!