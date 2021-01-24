 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Giving up freedom for safety is no solution at all
0 comments

Your View: Giving up freedom for safety is no solution at all

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We want our country safe for our children and grandchildren. We want them to be free from fear and intimidation. We want them to believe in our great country and know why our servicemen and women and our policemen and women put their lives on the line every day. So we can be free. Some of our freedom was taken away in 2020 — when a silent invader came to our shores. We didn’t know what it was, didn’t know how to deal with this new virus. How do you continue to live free and stay safe? There were no experts. Yes, we had “experts” telling us what to do and what not to do — then they would do a 180 and say and do just opposite. Our President Trump kept us informed every day to keep us safe. He let the “experts” show their expertise, but they disappointed. As Americans, he knew we needed to be free as we could be, to make our best decisions for our family and the nation.

Yes, we need to stay safe but be free. We need to work, go to school, and enjoy our lives.

Yes, we need to make sure our vote counted in 2020. That’s what our country is about. That’s what our soldiers have fought and died for. WE DO NOT DEFUND OUR POLICE. NEWS TO CONGRESS: YOU REPRESENT US, THE AMERICAN PEOPLE, YOU DO NOT DECEIVE AND SELL US OUT TO LOBBYISTS AND COUNTRIES THAT HATE US.

Now, we are being censored: Don’t speak, don’t act, and don’t do what we do. We will vote, we will speak, and we will live our lives as Americans of these great UNITED STATES. God bless America and the world. Please keep us safe.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Your View: Pro-Trump insurgents not patriots, but among worst

  • Updated

On Wednesday Jan. 6, the idiot in chief, along with his little goblin Rudy Giuliani, led a march on Washington, D.C., like never seen before. These are not patriots. They’re not heroes. They are the worst of all the people in this world. Trump is their president.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts