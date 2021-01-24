Your View: Giving up freedom for safety is no solution at all

We want our country safe for our children and grandchildren. We want them to be free from fear and intimidation. We want them to believe in our great country and know why our servicemen and women and our policemen and women put their lives on the line every day. So we can be free. Some of our freedom was taken away in 2020 — when a silent invader came to our shores. We didn’t know what it was, didn’t know how to deal with this new virus. How do you continue to live free and stay safe? There were no experts. Yes, we had “experts” telling us what to do and what not to do — then they would do a 180 and say and do just opposite. Our President Trump kept us informed every day to keep us safe. He let the “experts” show their expertise, but they disappointed. As Americans, he knew we needed to be free as we could be, to make our best decisions for our family and the nation.