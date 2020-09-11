 Skip to main content
Your View: For V-J Day’s 75th, why focus on Japanese over US troops?
Your View: For V-J Day's 75th, why focus on Japanese over US troops?

Our opportunity to commemorate the 75th anniversary of V-J Day comes only once. Instead of celebrating our American heroes of the Pacific War, the Bristol Herald Courier chose to run on the front page a story from the Associated Press about HideKazu Tamura, an American born Japanese who was interned and renounced his American citizenship. Whether internment was wrong or justified can be debated elsewhere.

The sad thing, in my opinion, is why the Herald Courier did not honor the men and women of the U.S. armed forces with an appropriate article celebrating their sacrifices and eventual victory. Over 65,000 Army, Navy and Marine soldiers were killed or missing and over 200,000 wounded. At home the civilians sacrifice was heroic and tremendous. My dad was in the Army on Iwo Jima and my wife’s dad was in the Navy at Okinawa. V-J Day meant something to them. It was a big deal!

