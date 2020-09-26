 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: For true democracy, abolish Electoral College
0 comments

Your View: For true democracy, abolish Electoral College

  • 0

I recently was trying to remember how electoral votes broke down last time in Tennessee.

In 2016, all 11 electoral votes went to Trump, even while Clinton did get 34.7% of the popular vote. In 2012, Obama got 39% of the popular vote, and Mitt Romney got every single one of the 11 electoral votes.

The presidential election in Tennessee is a total bust. I voted green both of those times, and if Democrats haven’t managed to repress the green vote entirely, which they have been trying to do, I am thinking my vote will count the most toward matters that I care about if I vote third party.

No matter what, my vote isn’t going to help a Democrat win, even if I voted Democrat, because the Electoral College in Tennessee already is predestined to go unanimously Republican. It isn’t fair. When are we going to figure out how to abolish the electoral voting system and have a true democracy? I don’t know if we ever will.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts