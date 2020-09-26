Your View: For true democracy, abolish Electoral College

I recently was trying to remember how electoral votes broke down last time in Tennessee.

In 2016, all 11 electoral votes went to Trump, even while Clinton did get 34.7% of the popular vote. In 2012, Obama got 39% of the popular vote, and Mitt Romney got every single one of the 11 electoral votes.

The presidential election in Tennessee is a total bust. I voted green both of those times, and if Democrats haven’t managed to repress the green vote entirely, which they have been trying to do, I am thinking my vote will count the most toward matters that I care about if I vote third party.

No matter what, my vote isn’t going to help a Democrat win, even if I voted Democrat, because the Electoral College in Tennessee already is predestined to go unanimously Republican. It isn’t fair. When are we going to figure out how to abolish the electoral voting system and have a true democracy? I don’t know if we ever will.