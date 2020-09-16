Your View: For this year’s election, let’s vote as Americans!

For this presidential election, we need to vote — not as Democrats, Libertarians or Republicans — but as Americans. We need to elect Joe Biden for a number of critical reasons.
Our country needs a president who will do the following: support scientists and unify us in our challenging fight to defeat the COVID-19 epidemic; work to reinstate regulations that will protect our water, air and other natural resources; work with other countries to slow down climate change; support the critical job that our free press does; use his experience in Congress to help make it functional again, spending time helping our congressmen and senators recapture the skill of compromise; respect the separation of powers between the three branches of our federal government; spend his time studying the issues, instead of spending his time tweeting against those who disagree with him; address the civil rights concerns dividing our country; protect Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid instead of doing away with the payroll tax that funds these programs; protect public education and our vital postal service; work for quality health care; serve all of us, not just those he considers his base; repair relationships with our allies and help restore our respect around the world; and help heal our country by showing compassion, kindness and humility.
Our country is at a critical crossroads. This presidential election will determine what road we take. Let’s elect Joe Biden and get back on the right road. Let’s vote early. Voting in person opens Friday, Sept. 18.
