Your View: For this year’s election, let’s vote as Americans!

Our country needs a president who will do the following: support scientists and unify us in our challenging fight to defeat the COVID-19 epidemic; work to reinstate regulations that will protect our water, air and other natural resources; work with other countries to slow down climate change; support the critical job that our free press does; use his experience in Congress to help make it functional again, spending time helping our congressmen and senators recapture the skill of compromise; respect the separation of powers between the three branches of our federal government; spend his time studying the issues, instead of spending his time tweeting against those who disagree with him; address the civil rights concerns dividing our country; protect Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid instead of doing away with the payroll tax that funds these programs; protect public education and our vital postal service; work for quality health care; serve all of us, not just those he considers his base; repair relationships with our allies and help restore our respect around the world; and help heal our country by showing compassion, kindness and humility.