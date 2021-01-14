 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: For safety, inauguration should be moved indoors
0 comments

Your View: For safety, inauguration should be moved indoors

  • 0

President Trump is not attending the inauguration. I have a bad feeling Trump’s army will do something violent at the inauguration. All our nation’s leadership will be in one place. Please move it indoors.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Your View: Why so much hate?

Listen to or read most media over the last four years and you’re not hearing or reading the news but listening to or reading a constant barrage of vitriol against the greatest president our country has ever had. One has to beg the question, why? 

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts