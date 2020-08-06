Your View: For-profit health insurance is wasteful middleman

Many thanks to Dr. Raymond Feierabend for his simple and concise description of exactly what private health insurance is. He is highly informed and absolutely right when he says that all these for-profit companies do is serve as financial middlemen in the health care system.
Look at the facts Dr. Feierabend presents: administrative costs for Medicare are around 2%, whereas the popular Medicare Advantage plans are over 12% — costs which include advertising, administrator salaries and benefits, and — most significantly — CORPORATE PROFITS.
Joe Biden will get my vote, but I am not happy about his resistance to universal health care. If elected, I hope in time he will come to agree with the wisdom, justification and financial viability in creating this program. There are economists who are very capable of figuring out the costs once this becomes a nonpartisan effort.
We are so adapted to a capitalist system it can be difficult to recognize and trust that governmental programs like Social Security and health care, our National Park System, federal funding for education and many other programs, all actually promote ideals embodied in our Constitution.
Ordinary people do not have the time and resources to get informed about the intricacies of government policy and programs. Sound bites and partisan rhetoric make it very difficult to figure out what is truly in our best interest. Thank goodness people like Raymond Feierabend are committed to offering us the facts we need to make informed decisions that will keep the quality of our lives moving forward.
