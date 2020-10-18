Your View: Football games not place for protests, but colorblind unity

I am writing in response to a recent column in the Bristol Herald Courier by Mike Pace, “Football games, protest, don’t mix.” I heartily agree with his comments, and am currently not watching televised NFL games.

There are other sports columnists who agree that sports once unifying and inspiring have become divisive. Jason Whitlock, TV and radio host, writes “The entire American sports world — a culture that traditionally celebrates victors, meritocracy, colorblindness, and patriotism has suddenly immersed itself in black victimization and left-wing radicalism.” This is damaging American culture, and undermines national pride.

Alejandro Villanueva, a Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle, Army Ranger Bronze Star recipient, writes of players national anthem protests, “I don’t know if the most effective way is to sit down during the national anthem with a country that’s providing you freedom, providing you $16 million a year when there are black minorities that are dying in Iraq and Afghanistan for less than $20,000 a year.”