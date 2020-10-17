Your View: Follow the money

Two of Tennessee’s 1st District Congressional candidates, Blair Walsingham and Diana Harshbarger, are both for term limits, and they are both willing to work for Tennessee. However, Blair wants to work for the people of Tennessee and Diana wants to work for corporations. Diana supporters disparage Blair’s pet grooming service, but respect Diana’s pharmacy that can barely be called a “small” business. It made millions last year and has over 50 employees. Most people probably know about her husband’s felony conviction for their pharmacy fraudulently selling knock-off Chinese drugs to dialysis patients, so it’s odd that she vilifies China in her commercials after making so much money off drugs from that country.

Interestingly, Diana has spent over $1,000,000 of her own money to win her primary and looks to be spending an additional $100,000 before the general election. A House Representative’s salary is $174,000/yr. She’s spending about double what she’ll make in a four-year term to get the job, so she must be expecting a big paycheck from the Pharmaceutical Industry once she has that power.

Will Diana really work for you in Congress? Or will she work for the industry that made her fortune? Diana has said that she’ll work with the president to make sure that things get done. So, will she work with Joe Biden should Trump lose? Highly unlikely.

This is why I support Blair Walsingham. She works hard for her money. She’s an Air Force veteran, owns an actual small business and knows the real problems that East Tennesseans are facing: poverty, hunger, health care costs, opioid crisis, and job loss. Most importantly, she will work for you, her neighbors, not for big pharma or corporate donors in Washington, D.C. She will work with anyone of any party who has good plans to help her constituents.