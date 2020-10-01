 Skip to main content
Your View: Flyers ridiculing Justice Ginsburg sad, unacceptable
Your View: Flyers ridiculing Justice Ginsburg sad, unacceptable

I would like to comment on a story that was in the Bristol Herald Courier on Sept. 20. It stated that flyers were being circulated in Abingdon calling Ruth Bader Ginsburg a witch.

Justice Ginsburg was well respected and worked for equal rights for everyone. We need elected officials to be more concerned, as she was, about others instead of their own egos.

It is sad that certain members of our society think it’s OK to ridicule and make jokes about someone, even in death. I guess, if our president can do it, you think it is all right. It is NOT! I really hope as Americans we can return to being “people” who can be caring and respectful of other human beings.

