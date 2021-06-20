 Skip to main content
Your View: Fix broken immigration system: Allow pathway to citizenship, only deport non-law-abiding
Your View: Fix broken immigration system: Allow pathway to citizenship, only deport non-law-abiding

Has it ever occurred to anyone that there are ways to fix our broken immigration system? First, begin with a pathway to U.S. citizenship for the millions who are already here. Quit arguing over why they are here or how they got here. They have been here for many years, established a home, had children, worked and educated those children and still have no pathway to citizenship.

For those who have not been desirable immigrants, deport them, but help those law-abiding immigrants gain citizenship. In case you haven’t noticed, the U. S. needs the workers. Elected leaders are supposed to be problem solvers, not make our problems worse. I would like the rhetoric to subside on all sides and politicians get down to the business of creating a pathway to citizenship for these immigrants.

Immigrants are an important part of our nation, and anti-immigration policies have failed again and again. It is time to demand that our leaders begin to solve this problem instead of posturing on FOX news. I am tired of paying 535 elected leaders a salary every month and see no results on the important issues facing this country. There is no other employer who would continue month after month and year after year to pay an employee a salary for nonexistent work. That is exactly what we Americans have been doing for the past few years. Second, write your United States senator and representative and ask them to find common ground and pass a law providing a pathway to citizenship for these immigrants. Finally, have some expectations of our elected officials and hold them accountable.

