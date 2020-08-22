Your View: Fear of Dems taking guns is irrational, but there are other real threats to democracy

There are rumors of people buying up guns in Southwest Virginia and even organizing militias. This seems driven by fear of Democrats seizing privately owned weapons if they gain power in Washington, D.C. and by fear of radical demonstrators invading our area. The most extreme reason for hoarding guns is the conviction that there will be another Civil War.
We live in uncertain times with national leadership that is focused on staying in power by exploiting our fears, but having a store of handguns and rifles will not protect our way of life. No Democrat has advocated confiscating guns, the ownership of which will not prevent an authoritarian government from seizing power. Just ask a Syrian about that. As for another Civil War, the last one did not work out well for Virginia, and why anyone might want to repeat that experience boggles the mind.
There are, however, threats to our civil society that must be addressed. The news has been dominated lately by President Trump’s assault on the Post Office to prevent people from voting by mail. Trump believes that by preventing people from voting (and) suppressing the turnout, he might retain power. Rather than attack the oldest, most-respected institution in our country, he would be better advised to devise ways to mitigate the health and economic effects of the pandemic, but he has not. We lead the world in deaths from COVID-19.
We need two viable political parties to present policies that would enhance our lives. We do not currently have that. We have one party that still believes government should provide for ordinary people. We have another, the party of Trump that seeks to destroy venerable institutions just to retain power. Officials who would destroy our institutions solely to retain power should be voted out.
