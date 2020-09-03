Your View: Falwell should not have resigned as Liberty University president

This letter is about the fall of Falwell.
Should he have resigned as president of Liberty University?
I think not! Why not, you ask?
None of us are perfect, and we are all subject to making mistakes sometimes that we later on regret. Had he just asked the students to assemble in the auditorium, and if he had just said, “Forgive me, I made a big mistake which could be called a sin and poor judgement, and I do ask for your forgiveness.” That’s all he needed to do. Remember the words of Jesus, who one day was talking to a crowd and he said, “Let him who is without sin cast the first stone.” The crowd dropped their heads and slowly walked away. I’m sure we all remember these words. And I’m certain that members of the board are not perfect in every way either. They need to forgive him also.
Up to this point, he had an outstanding job as president, and I personally see no reason to let him go.
Just my opinion for what it’s worth.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!