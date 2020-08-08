Your View: Facebook comments against stimulus, CARE recipients were shocking

I was shocked by the (comments) on Facebook by people who were condescending of those that need stimulus and CARE help by the federal government.
Unless you have been living on another planet or have limited access to the news, there are no jobs. These programs are trying to help middle class families with children. Such individuals have worked all their lives and do not want to be on some government support program. It is demeaning to them.
Sure, there is always one person who is manipulating the system but not the majority of people. The United States has the largest population of COVID-19 deaths, even over countries like Brazil and India. We did not prepare for this crisis. So it may be easy to tell someone to get a job — but where? These people have home mortgages, car payments, loans, health care issues, school issues and many other problems.
It is easy to be mean to someone if things are going your way. Unfortunately, the death rate has exceeded 150,000-plus people. The weekend newspaper listed the job market was at an all-time low. If you know someone is having a hard time, help them, give them job leads, offer emotional support, buy them a week’s worth of groceries, pay a mortgage or car payment but please do not shame them or humiliate them. They need all the help they can get.
Should we not support out neighbor? Should we not love those who have floundered? What if this what you? Personally, I always give to the beggars at the interstate stops. I know that part is not OK — but who would be that desperate to ask for help in such a manner. It is not an aspiring job. We need to love our neighbors. We need to love the forgotten. We need not be critical of the downfallen.
