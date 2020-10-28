 Skip to main content
Your View: Experience shows casinos bad
Your View: Experience shows casinos bad

Quite a lot of money is being spent to convince us that a Hard Rock Casino is good for Bristol and for this area of Virginia and Tennessee. However, experience paints a far different picture.

Many studies indicate that up to 80% of money that is lost at casinos comes from households who earn less than $50,000 per year; those who can least afford it.

Also when casinos come into communities they bring problems such as increased crime, drug use and gambling addiction.

Property values near casinos also decrease (it’s only a question of how much) because of increased traffic, crime, drug use and associated problems that are part of such a business.

It has been estimated that for every $1 a casino brings into a community, it cost the community $3 to address the problems that the casino brings with it.

Those who are behind this do not want to give to this area ... They want to come to take.

They are sharks and they see this area as a good feeding ground. Guess who the preys are?

For our families and for our children, say NO to CasiNO.

