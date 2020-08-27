Your View: Even if you don’t like gaming, we can’t afford to turn our backs on jobs and tax revenue; vote yes on casino

My family roots are in Bristol. I was born and raised here. We have an important decision to make this fall during the election. We get the opportunity to bring a Hard Rock Hotel & Casino right here to Bristol. I plan to vote yes on the referendum and am asking others to do the same thing. Even if gaming isn’t your cup of tea, we can’t afford to turn our back on the thousands of new jobs and millions of dollars in new tax revenue this project will bring to Bristol. I have spent my entire life in public service, first in Vietnam and then as a Virginia State Trooper for 31 years. The local folks supporting this project have always done right by our community. I have confidence that they will build and manage a first-class operation. A resort that is safe and clean and something we can all be proud of here in this region. For that reason, please join me in voting yes this fall.
