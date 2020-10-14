Your View: Election year, and two party systems in shambles again

Election year is here again, and the two party systems are in shambles once more. Whichever party wins, chosen by the American voters, both parties are elected to work together for what’s good for all Americans and our nation.

The America we have and call home, sing God Bless America.

Instead there is a war going on between the two parties for power and money and pride. They vote themselves raises. They soon forget the purpose they were elected for, to do what’s honest and right for all people.

United we stand, divided we fall. It has become a mud-slinging event, find fault with each other. Neither party wants to agree nor support the party-elected president; anything good, they do afraid it will help (him) win election again.

One only has to read the Bristol newspaper over the years to know it links to be pro Democrat. Some key writers like Leonard Pitts, Dana Milbank and Kathleen Parker have their minds set is to blast and degrade the president elected by the American voters as being dumb while exalting themselves to condemn others? Old saying “No fool like an educated fool.”