Your View: Efficient, reliable, swift postal delivery a right to be protected

The man who resides in the White House, aka POTUS, is making every attempt to sabotage and disable the United States Postal Service — note the word is service, not business. In the extraordinary year of a once-a-century pandemic, much has been made to honor and support the “essential workers,” with whom postal workers were included. Now the November national election may need to rely on the Postal Service to deliver and receive massive numbers of voting ballots, in order to protect the health and well-being of countless citizens due to the coronavirus. Those in leadership roles who have tended to downplay the disastrous effects of this illness are now attacking this delivery service, a new postmaster general with no experience in this area has been appointed, and accordingly, it is reported that many upper-level positions are being eliminated, and mail sorting machines that handle tens of millions of pieces of mail a day are being disabled. Threats of slower deliveries are becoming everyday events. Why now?
Greeting cards, medications, bills, announcements and all communication from the IRS and court systems are handled through the mail. For many lonely individuals, a mail delivery may be the only connection they receive from the outside world.
The idea that the Second Amendment which provides citizens’ rights to bear arms has been deemed as a “God-given right.” I believe that efficient, reliable and swift Postal Service is also worthy of such a designation.
If you plan on voting by mail this year, VOTE EARLY!
