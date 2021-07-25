 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Educate yourself on gun violence and hold elected officials accountable
0 comments

Your View: Educate yourself on gun violence and hold elected officials accountable

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gun violence in Southwest Virginia and Virginia as a whole has been increasingly high over the past few years. Every day we hear about another person dying, getting murdered, or taking an innocent life. These incidents usually take place in more urban areas, but let’s not forget about the small communities. More local and state legislators need to speak up about gun violence and better legislation to prevent it. It is an issue that needs to be addressed on a local and state level by lawmakers and congressmen alike.

Virginia has its 2021 elections coming up Nov. 2. We get a chance to elect candidates we think will serve our communities to the best of their abilities. This year, we can elect a governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, delegates and some local offices. Those running for these seats need to talk about how they will work to stop gun violence in their communities and Virginia.

This issue should be brought to the forefront just like education, mental health and more. Sure, we have prominent leaders already introducing bills to make an impactful change, but it takes delegates and others to speak up on what they are doing about this matter.

Often, we hear politicians say, “Change takes time” when in reality they are doing nothing, telling the same fictitious statement repeatedly.

I urge anyone reading this to research the statistics of gun violence, then research what your local and state legislators are doing about it. Research what new candidates think about this issue and know their political stance before casting your vote. If you haven’t registered to vote, please do so. The laws themselves are not enough to stop gun violence until and unless each individual becomes aware of what is happening in their community and with politicians who represent their communities.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PITTS JR.: Ignorance is death
Opinion

PITTS JR.: Ignorance is death

Under pressure from Republican lawmakers, Tennessee fired its top immunization official, Dr. Michelle Fiscus, and shut down all vaccine outreach to young people. Fiscus’ sin? Doing her job, working to increase access to the COVID-19 shot among kids.

Opinion

Your View: Trans lives matter

The transphobic groups popping up across the commonwealth, attempting to storm school board meetings and demand they not adhere to the state guidelines protecting trans kids, damages the Southwest Virginia image of care and hospitality.

Opinion

Their View: Defund VMI? And other questions.

Should Virginia defund Virginia Military Institute? After The Washington Post published a story about sexual assaults and general misogyny at VMI, the hashtag #DefundVMI trended on Twitter and some legislators talked of doing just that. 

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts