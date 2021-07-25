Your View: Educate yourself on gun violence and hold elected officials accountable

Gun violence in Southwest Virginia and Virginia as a whole has been increasingly high over the past few years. Every day we hear about another person dying, getting murdered, or taking an innocent life. These incidents usually take place in more urban areas, but let’s not forget about the small communities. More local and state legislators need to speak up about gun violence and better legislation to prevent it. It is an issue that needs to be addressed on a local and state level by lawmakers and congressmen alike.

Virginia has its 2021 elections coming up Nov. 2. We get a chance to elect candidates we think will serve our communities to the best of their abilities. This year, we can elect a governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, delegates and some local offices. Those running for these seats need to talk about how they will work to stop gun violence in their communities and Virginia.

This issue should be brought to the forefront just like education, mental health and more. Sure, we have prominent leaders already introducing bills to make an impactful change, but it takes delegates and others to speak up on what they are doing about this matter.

Often, we hear politicians say, “Change takes time” when in reality they are doing nothing, telling the same fictitious statement repeatedly.

I urge anyone reading this to research the statistics of gun violence, then research what your local and state legislators are doing about it. Research what new candidates think about this issue and know their political stance before casting your vote. If you haven’t registered to vote, please do so. The laws themselves are not enough to stop gun violence until and unless each individual becomes aware of what is happening in their community and with politicians who represent their communities.