Your View: Easing society’s angst will require cooperation and unity, not amnesia or apathy

Recently, I have read numerous articles and watched many television and internet stories about the coming of a new administration and what it will take to ease the angst and despair left behind by the one-two punch of the prior president’s reign and the hopelessness of Covid-19. I am taken back to childhood, standing in a classroom before a flag, right hand over my heart… with liberty and justice for all.

We need the confidence of a well-grounded plan, created, communicated, administered by our leaders and adhered to by the public. We must be told the truth and be prepared to partner with a more contemporary version of normal in the world of Covid-19. It will not disappear or go away; it will not diminish its impact on our lives unless we become active participants. Our best options for removing the gloom and resentment are to go on the offensive. Wear a mask, get vaccinated, mind your social space and realize that the more compliant we are with the regimen, the more familiar our new normal will look. We need a cooperative effort.