Your View: Easing society’s angst will require cooperation and unity, not amnesia or apathy

Recently, I have read numerous articles and watched many television and internet stories about the coming of a new administration and what it will take to ease the angst and despair left behind by the one-two punch of the prior president’s reign and the hopelessness of Covid-19. I am taken back to childhood, standing in a classroom before a flag, right hand over my heart… with liberty and justice for all.
We need the confidence of a well-grounded plan, created, communicated, administered by our leaders and adhered to by the public. We must be told the truth and be prepared to partner with a more contemporary version of normal in the world of Covid-19. It will not disappear or go away; it will not diminish its impact on our lives unless we become active participants. Our best options for removing the gloom and resentment are to go on the offensive. Wear a mask, get vaccinated, mind your social space and realize that the more compliant we are with the regimen, the more familiar our new normal will look. We need a cooperative effort.
Easing the pangs of inconsistency, capriciousness, the battering of truth into an uninterpretable form, and the recent assault on democracy will take a commitment by our leadership to demonstrate that there is liberty and justice for all. This sermon has been preached for the past 245 years, but we are still a work in progress. Healing will not take place by letting bygones be bygones. Healing will take place when we have demonstrated that justice can be served to all fairly and equally.