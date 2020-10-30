Your View: Early ballots are secure here

There has been some speculation that there might be disruption, even violence on Election Day and following. Some claim that early mail-in ballots will be mishandled and may be fraudulent. I wanted to reassure citizens that this is not the case in Washington County, Virginia and I assume elsewhere since the commonwealth of Virginia guides how the election will proceed whether voting early, mailing in a ballot or voting on the day of the election.

Last week I worked three afternoons for the Electoral Board along with five other citizens, both Republican and Democrat. There was at least one election official on hand to help with questions and ensure that it was a very thorough, non-partisan process. We opened an inner envelope containing the ballot with a witness to make sure the ballot was valid and counted. Each ballot was checked against the poll books to make sure they were registered to vote and voting in the proper precinct. These ballots were then fed into the voting machine though the results will not be totaled until after the polls close Nov. 3. The registrar has a mandate to try in any way possible to contact a voter whose ballot had problems such as no signature on the inner envelope or other issue.