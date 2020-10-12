Your View: Don’t use Trump’s infection as excuse to rehabilitate him

I’m not going to tell you how to feel about President Donald Trump contracting COVID-19. I’m just going to tell you why I will not wish him well, and why we should not coddle him now that he is sick.

It is an immutable fact that Trump is responsible for the deaths of more than 200,000 Americans since March. He repeatedly downplayed this virus, refused to follow safety precautions and mocked the people who did. I will never feel bad for him or his cronies who have backed him up. There is no way that I, as an average American citizen, can ever match the evil of letting that many people die, and then leeching off of taxpayers for the medical treatment that he has denied millions since this pandemic began. For the president to disrespect every single working class American like that is pure evil.

I will not wish him a speedy recovery, and it’s ridiculous to ask. Remember that a lot of these people are the same ones who, a month ago, were cheering for the Kenosha shooter. They’re the same people who threaten us every day with, for example, running us over when we protest.

One of those people even threatened me personally, saying that the only thing protecting me from him was the police that I want to abolish, right after ironically asking “How could you wish death on a human being?”

Don’t take Trump’s infection as an excuse to rehabilitate him. He hasn’t suddenly gone from fascist wannabe to a sympathetic victim. He has repeatedly and intentionally chosen the worst options for dealing with this pandemic and now, he’s gotten only a small taste of the suffering that 200,000 families have gone through in the last eight months.