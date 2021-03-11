Your View: Don’t subsidize for-profit corporations with tax funds intended for Medicare benefits

In his recent editorial, Heritage Foundation senior fellow Robert Moffit paints a stark picture of options available to forestall insolvency of the Medicare Trust Fund, stating “painless solutions are nonexistent.” While true to an extent, the reality is more nuanced than he suggests. An in-depth discussion of the matter can be found in an excellent online series by Medicare thought leaders from all sides of the political spectrum posted recently by The Commonwealth Fund (https://www.commonwealthfund.org/series/medicare-solvency). Each piece, though brief, is enlightening and provocative.

Moffit’s recommendation for long-term reform of Medicare is to transform it into a “comprehensive defined contribution program” built “on “the successes of Medicare Advantage.” With this approach, Medicare would become completely privatized with beneficiaries purchasing their own MA insurance plans using premium support with defined limits.

MA was established to save the federal government money by allowing private insurance companies to establish managed care alternatives to traditional Medicare. It turns out however that MA costs the government more per enrollee than traditional Medicare — not surprisingly since these private commercial plans must also pay for corporate profits, huge executive salaries, advertising and other administrative costs not incurred by traditional Medicare.