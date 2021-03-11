 Skip to main content
Your View: Don’t subsidize for-profit corporations with tax funds intended for Medicare benefits
In his recent editorial, Heritage Foundation senior fellow Robert Moffit paints a stark picture of options available to forestall insolvency of the Medicare Trust Fund, stating “painless solutions are nonexistent.” While true to an extent, the reality is more nuanced than he suggests. An in-depth discussion of the matter can be found in an excellent online series by Medicare thought leaders from all sides of the political spectrum posted recently by The Commonwealth Fund (https://www.commonwealthfund.org/series/medicare-solvency). Each piece, though brief, is enlightening and provocative.

Moffit’s recommendation for long-term reform of Medicare is to transform it into a “comprehensive defined contribution program” built “on “the successes of Medicare Advantage.” With this approach, Medicare would become completely privatized with beneficiaries purchasing their own MA insurance plans using premium support with defined limits.

MA was established to save the federal government money by allowing private insurance companies to establish managed care alternatives to traditional Medicare. It turns out however that MA costs the government more per enrollee than traditional Medicare — not surprisingly since these private commercial plans must also pay for corporate profits, huge executive salaries, advertising and other administrative costs not incurred by traditional Medicare.

To reduce costs, MA plans 1) impose narrow networks, limiting patients’ choice of providers, 2) require (and often deny) prior approval for referrals, procedures and testing, 3) selectively attract healthier enrollees and discourage sicker individuals from enrolling, and 4) aggressively up-code enrollees making them appear sicker than they are to enhance reimbursement.

We shouldn’t subsidize for-profit corporations that limit care with tax funds intended to pay for the health care needs of Medicare beneficiaries. We should make sensible changes to traditional Medicare to make coverage more comprehensive, and then offer it to all Americans in a manner that reduces the overall cost of health care in this country.

