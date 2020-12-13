 Skip to main content
Your View: Don’t freeze out snow days
Your View: Don't freeze out snow days

I saw on the local news … that since a lot of schools are now able to do virtual learning, they are thinking of doing away with snow days. These are days children have looked forward to for years as free days — days they can play and just have freedom, and in this day and age they need free days to just go out and be kids and play in the snow. What’s (next), the elimination of summer vacation? With this way of thinking they might as well just make the school year continue, no need for breaks spring or fall. Just keep those little kids learning since it can be virtual right. That was sarcasm for those who didn’t catch that. Come on school systems, anyone thinking of eliminating any free time is complete bull. Let them have a life while they can. GOD knows once out in the work world they will never know real freedom again.

