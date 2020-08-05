You have permission to edit this article.
Your View: Dog days in DC; fatigue sets in over GOP abuses
Your View: Dog days in DC; fatigue sets in over GOP abuses

The past four years have felt like an eternity. With an incompetent president sinking lower into a morass each day and a compliant Republican Senate rubber stamping one scandal after another, fatigue has set in.

The GOP’s current inability to come up with a stimulus plan (Democrats having passed one on May 15), is laughable. In their initial proposal, they included a tax cut for a three-martini lunch for powerful businessmen, but reduced unemployment benefits for families suffering due to the pandemic.

To be clear, GOP senators now concerned about the national debt were not at all concerned when they overhauled the tax code giving breaks to millionaires. The day Trump was inaugurated, the national debt stood at just under $20 trillion; by February 2020, it had climbed to over $24 trillion. Then the pandemic set in.

Almost nobody who lives outside the right wing media bubble believes that President Trump could possibly be reelected. With Arizona, Georgia and Texas becoming new battleground states, it looks more and more like a tsunami is building. Trump’s lackeys in the US Senate may even join him in the unemployment line.

Voters will remember that Republicans came within one vote (John McCain) of taking away health insurance for millions, and that the current regime has so badly mismanaged the COVID-19 crisis that over 150,000 American have died.

A party remade in the image of Trump will be tethered to him on Election Day.

Most presidents leaving office would be fundraising for a library, but since Trump has nothing to put in one (aside from incriminating pieces of evidence made by a Sharpie), he might be better refurbishing Leavenworth.

