 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Does putting us in danger at the end of a term make a president unimpeachable?
0 comments

Your View: Does putting us in danger at the end of a term make a president unimpeachable?

  • 0

I have a question about Marsha Blackburn’s and Bill Hagerty’s stated “belief” about the unconstitutionality of the impeachment of a former president for actions taken during her/his presidency.

If Joe Biden, during the last week of his administration, gives all of our state secrets to China, is Congress powerless to do anything to hold him accountable?

Giving state secrets to our adversaries would not be illegal because a president has the power to declassify and release any classified material. But that action would most definitely be a threat to our democracy and put our republic in grave danger. It would unquestionably be an impeachable act of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Is there no recourse for any dangerous, sinister, ominous action by a president if that president commits that action before the House has time to impeach him or her, or before the Senate has time to hear the case?

I cannot imagine our Congress is rendered helpless and hapless just because of the timing of a dangerous, sinister, ominous act by a president.

If Blackburn and Hagerty truly believe they have no constitutional authority to act in a case like this, I believe they should not be our representatives in the Senate.

Either they vow to protect and defend our democracy the entire time they are in office, without evasion, or they don’t. There simply isn’t a clause saying, “except toward the end of a sitting president’s term.”

I hope every voter in Tennessee remembers that our two senators, Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, took an oath of office to which they added a silent, insidious codicil, that they relinquish their power and authority to protect the United States from an attack within during our most vulnerable time, as we engage in the peaceful transfer of power.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Your View: My 12th and 13th Commanders-in-Chief

I want to thank all the good American people that voted to elect Joe Biden as my 13th President/Commander-in-Chief. How were Trump and Nero alike? Nero fiddled while Rome burned; Trump golfed and tweeted lying conspiracy theories while America burned.

Opinion

Your View: Abuse: Where is the outrage?

We must fight for the women and children of our communities. Victims of abuse become the most fragile and vulnerable parts of our community. People need our help! Where’s the outrage?

Opinion

Get Students Back In School

Barbara Mandrell once sang, “I was country, when country wasn't cool.” I understood what she meant recently on a different topic: resuming in-…

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts