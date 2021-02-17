Your View: Does putting us in danger at the end of a term make a president unimpeachable?

I have a question about Marsha Blackburn’s and Bill Hagerty’s stated “belief” about the unconstitutionality of the impeachment of a former president for actions taken during her/his presidency.

If Joe Biden, during the last week of his administration, gives all of our state secrets to China, is Congress powerless to do anything to hold him accountable?

Giving state secrets to our adversaries would not be illegal because a president has the power to declassify and release any classified material. But that action would most definitely be a threat to our democracy and put our republic in grave danger. It would unquestionably be an impeachable act of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Is there no recourse for any dangerous, sinister, ominous action by a president if that president commits that action before the House has time to impeach him or her, or before the Senate has time to hear the case?

I cannot imagine our Congress is rendered helpless and hapless just because of the timing of a dangerous, sinister, ominous act by a president.

If Blackburn and Hagerty truly believe they have no constitutional authority to act in a case like this, I believe they should not be our representatives in the Senate.