Your View: Does math back up casino’s promised ‘high-paying’ jobs?
Your View: Does math back up casino's promised 'high-paying' jobs?

Are 2,000 “high paying” casino jobs possible?

Let’s do the math. We will estimate this on the very low side: John gets a job and works 29 hours per week, so the employer can avoid paying fulltime benefits. The employer is also going to give him two weeks off, unpaid per year; 29 hours multiplied by 50 weeks equals 1,450 hours working per year for John.

Let us use the pay rate of $12 per hour multiplied by 1,450 and see that John makes $17,400 per year gross. Both John and his spouse working like this, with two children, would qualify for reduced price school meals and make about $800 too much annually to qualify for free school meals. A week or two of not working and they would qualify for free meals in this scenario. So much for “good-paying.”

Now let’s determine the payroll: 2,000 staff members at a payroll of $17,400 each gives us an annual payroll of $34,800,000. Remember we are not including employer taxes, or other employee costs, just 2,000 employees working 29 hours a week. For a year. $34 million.

Now for revenues: $34 million divided by 365 days a year. We need revenues of $95,342 per day just to cover this base payroll. Remember there must also be ADDITIONAL revenues to cover OPERATING COSTS: profit for the owners, other employment costs, taxes, insurance, food costs, payments on the facilities, utilities and a huge list of other operating costs.

Do revenues of this magnitude to cover a hypothetical small payroll, plus additional untold thousands of revenue dollars per day, every day, seem logical?

If revenues cannot cover payroll for 2,000 jobs and operating costs, will there be far fewer jobs, or will owners profit suffer?

