Your View: Does math back up casino’s promised ‘high-paying’ jobs?

Are 2,000 “high paying” casino jobs possible?

Let’s do the math. We will estimate this on the very low side: John gets a job and works 29 hours per week, so the employer can avoid paying fulltime benefits. The employer is also going to give him two weeks off, unpaid per year; 29 hours multiplied by 50 weeks equals 1,450 hours working per year for John.

Let us use the pay rate of $12 per hour multiplied by 1,450 and see that John makes $17,400 per year gross. Both John and his spouse working like this, with two children, would qualify for reduced price school meals and make about $800 too much annually to qualify for free school meals. A week or two of not working and they would qualify for free meals in this scenario. So much for “good-paying.”

Now let’s determine the payroll: 2,000 staff members at a payroll of $17,400 each gives us an annual payroll of $34,800,000. Remember we are not including employer taxes, or other employee costs, just 2,000 employees working 29 hours a week. For a year. $34 million.