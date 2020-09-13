Your View: Do your homework: Has Trump ever lied? Abused his office? Given bad advice? Now vote.

Marc Thiessen’s Sept. 9 column shaming Kamala Harris for casting doubt on a preelection vaccine caught my attention. I’d like to help those readers who had some doubts about his views.
Thiessen called Kamala out for stating that she would not trust Donald Trump’s assurance that a vaccine was adequately tested and safe. Kamala! How could you? Has our president ever lied to us about anything important?
Kamala has suggested that President Trump might cause a vaccine to be released before it is fully vetted. She said he might do this because it would help get him reelected. How dare she suggest such a thing? Has President Trump ever inappropriately used the power of his office to help his campaign for reelection? Has he ever given us bad advice about dealing with COVID-19?
Dear reader, you can’t trust these people. You can’t even trust me. Find out for yourself. Do your homework. Use Google to find out what’s really so. Can you find even one verified incident where Donald Trump lied to us about something important? Can you find an incident where he inappropriately used his office for political purposes? Just because Kamala said those things does not make them true. Do your research and settle any doubts you have about whether Kamala deserves the shame Marc Thiessen calls for.
I hope this will help you decide who to vote for.
