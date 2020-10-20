 Skip to main content
Your View: Diana Harshbarger unfit for office, lied about corruption
Your View: Diana Harshbarger unfit for office, lied about corruption

I write in critical response to several recent letters praising candidate Diana Harshbarger, who is seeking the U.S. House of Representatives seat for Tennessee’s District 1. Her husband, Robert, was sentenced to four years in prison for selling knock-off pharmaceuticals purchased from China as a quality American-made product through the American Inhalation Specialists. Diana has repeatedly claimed to have had “no involvement” with that company; however, she was one of two members of the board of directors, drove a company car and served as secretary and president of the company at different times. So she’s lying about her lack of involvement with the company and must have either been complicit in the illegal practices or negligent to not know what was going on.

Diana has repeatedly refused to debate her opponent, Blair Walsingham, saying that Blair has “disparaged” law enforcement. Going through Blair’s Facebook page, website, etc., there is no evidence of this. In fact, you can find Blair’s stance on law enforcement (and many other subjects) on her website. So Diana’s accusation is just more lies — probably used in an effort to hide what a weak public speaker she is.

My last point is that the state Republican Party violated their own bylaws in allowing Diana to run on the Republican ballot. Those bylaws state that a candidate must have voted in three of the last four elections, and Diana has only voted in one of the last four. This raises many concerning questions such as: If Diana only cared enough to vote in one of the last four elections, why is she suddenly interested in running for Congress? Why has she spent $1.5 million of her own money campaigning for a job that only pays $174,000/year?

Diana is a liar and is unfit to serve our region.

