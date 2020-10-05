 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Diana Harshbarger is the clear choice to get things done
0 comments

Your View: Diana Harshbarger is the clear choice to get things done

  • 0

Our nation is divided. We are seeing partisan attacks from the left against our President who is quick to counter. Congress is in gridlock. Now more than ever we need folks in Congress who will work to pass legislation and get results done for the American people.

Diana Harshbarger is that person. She is a small business owner of over 30 years and has a healthcare background. We are lucky in the First District of Tennessee to have such a qualified person emerge to run and continue to build on the work that Congressman Phil Roe has done for the district.

If you want someone who will represent us and get things done, I encourage you to join me in voting for Diana Harshbarger this November.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts