You’ve heard the phrase “Kick them when they’re down”; well, Ben Talley does just that in his “Dust in the wind” Education Beat column last Sunday (Jan. 24). To folks who are mentally, emotionally and even physically exhausted from all that 2020 has thrown at them, he delivers the coup de grace (a final blow or shot given to kill a wounded person) by declaring that humans are just dust — cosmic dirt in a cold, indifferent, purposeless universe. As one famous scientist once put it: “The cosmos is all that ever is, or was, or ever will be.” Boy, that’s encouraging! Science claims that the Darwinian mechanism of mutation and natural selection is responsible for the origin of life. If this mechanism is an accurate description of reality, then by necessity, evolution must also be responsible for creation of the cell and the vast quantity of instructional information it contains. Can nature create information? Science assures us that it can. But there is a little problem with all of this that science does not willingly disclose to the public. The problem is that the staggering complexity of the cell itself defies any explanation for its existence through a chance-based process like Darwinism. The complexity of life is far, far beyond the reach of chance. We know that chemicals left to themselves do not make a biological cell. The only other causal agent known to mankind is design. Our common experience as intelligent beings tells us the only plausible source of things like design, information and instructions is intelligence. Life looks designed. Maybe it is. We do not have to strain to see design in nature. It is all over the place. And whoever the Designer is, mankind is His greatest work. Maybe we are more than just dust.
Your View: Despite Talley’s column, maybe we are more than just dust
- By Tim Fuller | Bristol, Virginia
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
President Joe Biden promised that if the Democrats won Georgia, then $2,000 survival checks would “go out the door immediately.” President Biden lied.
- Updated
The Bristol Herald Courier published 426 Letters To The Editor in 2020. The newspaper’s editorial board reviewed the letters and came up with these five candidates for Letter of the Year. Now, we need your help.
The wicked enemies of America now control her. God has judged, and this ship of America is sinking. Now is the last chance for Christians to g…
In rankings of how states have administered COVID-19 vaccines, one state is first, one state is last and then there are 48 others in between. Virginia has generally been toward the bottom of that list. We’ve since moved up, but we’re still not first. That begs the question “why?”
Materialism and greed and hate have flourished. Our national leader exemplified an exaggerated version of all that is the worst of us. Perhaps, with HOPE, I’ll be ready to embrace the challenge and do my part to enable the change and growth that might now be within our reach.
It’s encouraging to see that there are local entrepreneurs willing to launch new endeavors in the midst of a pandemic that hasn’t been kind to small businesses.
Why has America been the greatest nation ever? Have we reached our end? Will we now crucify the good (our Constitution) for evil (socialism, communism)? What is truth?
On Jan. 5, I contacted Morgan Griffith to request federal emphasis for a national COVID vaccine program. It was already clear that Trump’s neglect had thrown the country into chaos as each state clamored to manage their own vaccination rollout.