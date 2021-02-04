Your View: Despite Talley’s column, maybe we are more than just dust

You’ve heard the phrase “Kick them when they’re down”; well, Ben Talley does just that in his “Dust in the wind” Education Beat column last Sunday (Jan. 24). To folks who are mentally, emotionally and even physically exhausted from all that 2020 has thrown at them, he delivers the coup de grace (a final blow or shot given to kill a wounded person) by declaring that humans are just dust — cosmic dirt in a cold, indifferent, purposeless universe. As one famous scientist once put it: “The cosmos is all that ever is, or was, or ever will be.” Boy, that’s encouraging! Science claims that the Darwinian mechanism of mutation and natural selection is responsible for the origin of life. If this mechanism is an accurate description of reality, then by necessity, evolution must also be responsible for creation of the cell and the vast quantity of instructional information it contains. Can nature create information? Science assures us that it can. But there is a little problem with all of this that science does not willingly disclose to the public. The problem is that the staggering complexity of the cell itself defies any explanation for its existence through a chance-based process like Darwinism. The complexity of life is far, far beyond the reach of chance. We know that chemicals left to themselves do not make a biological cell. The only other causal agent known to mankind is design. Our common experience as intelligent beings tells us the only plausible source of things like design, information and instructions is intelligence. Life looks designed. Maybe it is. We do not have to strain to see design in nature. It is all over the place. And whoever the Designer is, mankind is His greatest work. Maybe we are more than just dust.