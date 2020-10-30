Your View: Dems’ plans will end America

Some time ago, I wrote a letter to Sen. Mark Warner, regarding the Democrats’ agenda, which contains many radical proposals. I wanted to know the senator’s position on their issues. He did not respond.
I will assume the senator supports the agenda.
Space limitations won’t allow me to discuss all of the agenda. I will summarize eight of the proposals:
1) Pack the Supreme Court. Overloaded with left-wing judges, the court nullify the religious freedom and free speech parts of the 1st Amendment, as well as the 2nd Amendment. They could eliminate the Electoral College, ending our government.
2) Open borders. We could be overwhelmed, with people from all over the world pouring in. Who will provide jobs? The housing?
3) Medicare for all. Unaffordable. This will bill Medicare for seniors. It will cost at least 200,000 Americans their job, and abolish private medical insurance.
4) Green New Deal. Unaffordable. Will cost $10 trillion to $20 trillion and millions of Americans will lose their jobs. It will be the biggest transfer of wealth in history.
5) Outlaw fracking. Major reason why (America is) energy independent. Fifty percent of our oil and natural gas comes from fracking. No fracking will mean dramatic price hikes, loss of millions of jobs, loss energy independence and possibly long lines at the gas stations.
6) Sanctuary cities and states. Protects illegal immigrants, including murderers, rapists, drug dealers, etc.
7) Abolish ICE. Illegal immigrants won’t be arrested, prosecuted or departed.
8) Free medical care for illegals. A reward for breaking our laws, disrespecting our sovereignty. Will cost law-abiding Americans billions of dollars.
If the Democrats sweep the election, America is over. As a free American, in the twilight of my life, I wish to die, still free, not in a socialist country.
