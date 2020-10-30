Your View: Dems’ plans will end America

Some time ago, I wrote a letter to Sen. Mark Warner, regarding the Democrats’ agenda, which contains many radical proposals. I wanted to know the senator’s position on their issues. He did not respond.

I will assume the senator supports the agenda.

Space limitations won’t allow me to discuss all of the agenda. I will summarize eight of the proposals:

1) Pack the Supreme Court. Overloaded with left-wing judges, the court nullify the religious freedom and free speech parts of the 1st Amendment, as well as the 2nd Amendment. They could eliminate the Electoral College, ending our government.

2) Open borders. We could be overwhelmed, with people from all over the world pouring in. Who will provide jobs? The housing?

3) Medicare for all. Unaffordable. This will bill Medicare for seniors. It will cost at least 200,000 Americans their job, and abolish private medical insurance.

4) Green New Deal. Unaffordable. Will cost $10 trillion to $20 trillion and millions of Americans will lose their jobs. It will be the biggest transfer of wealth in history.