 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Dems’ plans will end America
0 comments

Your View: Dems’ plans will end America

  • 0

Some time ago, I wrote a letter to Sen. Mark Warner, regarding the Democrats’ agenda, which contains many radical proposals. I wanted to know the senator’s position on their issues. He did not respond.

I will assume the senator supports the agenda.

Space limitations won’t allow me to discuss all of the agenda. I will summarize eight of the proposals:

1) Pack the Supreme Court. Overloaded with left-wing judges, the court nullify the religious freedom and free speech parts of the 1st Amendment, as well as the 2nd Amendment. They could eliminate the Electoral College, ending our government.

2) Open borders. We could be overwhelmed, with people from all over the world pouring in. Who will provide jobs? The housing?

3) Medicare for all. Unaffordable. This will bill Medicare for seniors. It will cost at least 200,000 Americans their job, and abolish private medical insurance.

4) Green New Deal. Unaffordable. Will cost $10 trillion to $20 trillion and millions of Americans will lose their jobs. It will be the biggest transfer of wealth in history.

5) Outlaw fracking. Major reason why (America is) energy independent. Fifty percent of our oil and natural gas comes from fracking. No fracking will mean dramatic price hikes, loss of millions of jobs, loss energy independence and possibly long lines at the gas stations.

6) Sanctuary cities and states. Protects illegal immigrants, including murderers, rapists, drug dealers, etc.

7) Abolish ICE. Illegal immigrants won’t be arrested, prosecuted or departed.

8) Free medical care for illegals. A reward for breaking our laws, disrespecting our sovereignty. Will cost law-abiding Americans billions of dollars.

If the Democrats sweep the election, America is over. As a free American, in the twilight of my life, I wish to die, still free, not in a socialist country.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Your View: Voting as a Christian

Church and State are separated for a reason, yet many letters from residents of this area make me cringe. If Christians are to vote as Christians, they have no choice but to vote Donald Trump out of office. His policies and lifestyle are a direct violation of the Scriptures.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts