Your View: Democrats show no concern for homeless; why can’t they, FEMA or HUD do something to help?

I was recently shocked to see videos on YouTube of the homeless in Los Angeles and Seattle, Washington, together with the acres of garbage everywhere. There are about 50,000 homeless in LA alone. These people have no shelter, nowhere to go to the bathroom, nowhere to take a shower and nowhere to eat. This is a public health crisis as well as a humanitarian crisis, especially in the pandemic.

Yet representatives Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris, Democrats from California, show no concern for these people at all, although they are in a perfect position to ask for help for these people. Why can’t FEMA or HUD put up emergency shelter for these people? Why don’t the Democrats, who claim to be advocates for the poor, try to help them?

