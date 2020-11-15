Your View: Democrats should thank Trump for believing them capable of stealing election

Democrats everywhere should say “Thank you” to President Trump for believing them capable of stealing the presidential election. His accusations imply a grand organizational genius that many would have thought was beyond them. As we all know, it took a mastermind to enlist innumerable people to alter millions of votes in multiple states under the noses of thousands of poll watchers and election officials, many of whom were Republicans. And in total secrecy without one single co-conspirator breathing a word!

I’ll bet the Democrats wish they had paid as much attention to fixing the down ballot races. Then they wouldn’t have lost so many House seats and would have retaken the Senate.

The president hasn’t spoken this highly of his opposing party’s abilities since he described the coronavirus pandemic as a “Democratic hoax.” It’s hard to believe that they were able to cancel the Olympics, shut down whole countries and tank the world’s economies, just so they could hinder the president’s reelection effort. But, the president said it. So, it must be true, right?

If the Democrats are capable of everything the president says, maybe we ought to vote for them. If they can pull off these plots, imagine what they could do with the economy, global warming, immigration and world peace.