The Tennessee political ads currently appearing on local TV are an insult to the people whose votes they seek. Religious zealotry, xenophobia, fears mongering and firearms worship are the subjects of most of these ads. Aside from George Flinn’s “Real Solutions,” the only platform offered by these candidates is to support Trump.

The people of Tennessee deserve serious representation with plans instead of rhetoric.

