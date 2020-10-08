Your View: Crowds in enclosed buildings are like Russian roulette

With the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in our area, it was most shocking that some unidentified member of the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre production staff tested positive. This is so close to home, a wake-up call for all members of JRT to be tested at once. If this was in Europe, the current policy would dictate that anyone connected with JRT — staff or audience — be quarantined for 14 days. In controlling the virus, Europe is having positive results. For example, in Germany being caught without a mask means a fine of at least 250 euros, the equivalent of $399.