Your View: Crowds in enclosed buildings are like Russian roulette

With the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in our area, it was most shocking that some unidentified member of the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre production staff tested positive. This is so close to home, a wake-up call for all members of JRT to be tested at once. If this was in Europe, the current policy would dictate that anyone connected with JRT — staff or audience — be quarantined for 14 days. In controlling the virus, Europe is having positive results. For example, in Germany being caught without a mask means a fine of at least 250 euros, the equivalent of $399.
Closing with “Dearly Departed” is most fitting and ironic.
The interior structure of the theatre is closed off in the back. Like going into a cave, one must go down a narrow hall walkway. This makes “Social Distancing” impossible. In Abingdon, Barter Theatre solved this problem by having performances outside in the open air. Crowds in enclosed buildings are like playing “Russian roulette” with COVID-19. Best stay away and be safe.
