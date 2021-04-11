 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Crossing, maintenance must be improved for Black side of Sinking Springs Cemetery
0 comments

Your View: Crossing, maintenance must be improved for Black side of Sinking Springs Cemetery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Abingdon, Virginia is where my family and I do most of our business. My children have taken various dance classes and Kung Fu classes near the Sinking Springs Cemetery. While waiting between classes, we often walk through the cemetery and read the tombstones. I am saddened that it is so difficult to cross the busy three-way stop to the “enslaved people” side of the cemetery. I understand at that time, this would have been normal — but we can do better now.

Not only is it unsafe — and someone will get hit by a car — but it feels like we’ve gone back 100 years in time. There should be parking on that side, benches and trash cans — everything that is located on the other side. There is not even a sidewalk or a sign for the Black side.

I struggled to explain this to my children — why they were separated to begin with — but even harder — why now it is still not as well taken care of as the other side.

Please, if nothing else, visit it yourself and try walking across the road, through the rainwater ditch, up the small embankment that hasn’t been mowed — during a busy time of day. It’s no easy task — and definitely NOT handicapped-accessible as the other side is. If nothing else — the long fence running down Dale Street should be cut and a gate added there.

If a teacher wanted to bring students there on a field trip — there is NO way they could safely get children across that road.

This should be remedied before someone gets hurt — and to pay honor to those who have passed.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Your View: Biden by the numbers

Republican readers used to write letters to this paper extolling the glory of their beloved leader. Now they complain of being conservative victims, insisting that buyer’s remorse will lead to a recall of President Biden. Facts suggest otherwise.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts