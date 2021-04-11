Your View: Crossing, maintenance must be improved for Black side of Sinking Springs Cemetery

Abingdon, Virginia is where my family and I do most of our business. My children have taken various dance classes and Kung Fu classes near the Sinking Springs Cemetery. While waiting between classes, we often walk through the cemetery and read the tombstones. I am saddened that it is so difficult to cross the busy three-way stop to the “enslaved people” side of the cemetery. I understand at that time, this would have been normal — but we can do better now.

Not only is it unsafe — and someone will get hit by a car — but it feels like we’ve gone back 100 years in time. There should be parking on that side, benches and trash cans — everything that is located on the other side. There is not even a sidewalk or a sign for the Black side.

I struggled to explain this to my children — why they were separated to begin with — but even harder — why now it is still not as well taken care of as the other side.

Please, if nothing else, visit it yourself and try walking across the road, through the rainwater ditch, up the small embankment that hasn’t been mowed — during a busy time of day. It’s no easy task — and definitely NOT handicapped-accessible as the other side is. If nothing else — the long fence running down Dale Street should be cut and a gate added there.