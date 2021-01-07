 Skip to main content
Your View: COVID-19 vaccine, like other vaccinations, is safe, effective to protect yourself and public
Your View: COVID-19 vaccine, like other vaccinations, is safe, effective to protect yourself and public

To those people that are somewhat reluctant to take the COVID-19 vaccine, I would like to tell you that as a veterinarian I have given thousands of virus vaccinations to horses, cattle, dogs and cats. To my knowledge none of the vaccinations given ever caused any adverse reactions. I am sure that if they had, that the owners would certainly have let me know. I cannot speak for possible headaches, but no severe reactions occurred.

Most of you have pets that get viral vaccinations every year. Has your pet ever had a reaction? Or have you ever heard of any pets having reactions?

I lived through the polio epidemic. In my home town in Lee County, some polio victims died, others were left paralyzed for life. Others had to be placed into the iron lung, the respiratory support machine we had before modern ventilators. Eradication of polio in the U.S. was only achieved when approximately 90% of the U.S. populations were immunized in 1979.

I would encourage everyone to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available. You will not only be protecting yourself but you will also be protecting the public.

