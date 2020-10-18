Your View: COVID-19 a runaway train; we need to protect ourselves

When the COVID-19 train appeared, most Americans (myself included) were slow to realize that it was a runaway train and that we needed to jump off the tracks and dive behind protective barriers.

Our barriers against COVID-19 include face masks, physical distancing, hand-washing and avoidance of crowds, all of which decrease our chances of contact with the deadly virus particles riding on droplets of spit suspended in the air.

Accordingly, when we are away from home and among people, we need to wear face masks covering our noses and mouths, maintain a distance of six feet from the nearest person (to the extent that we are able to do so in our work), stay away from large gatherings of people (especially indoors), wash our hands frequently and remain vigilant.