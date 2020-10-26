Your View: Court nominee lacks integrity

You have asked the people of the United States to trust your integrity.

We saw your integrity when you accepted the nomination for the highest court in the land.

You accepted the nomination knowing these important facts:

» Voting for the next president is underway and more than 41 million of us have already voted, meaning the president who nominated you may or may not be in office in a mere three months.

» The Republicans who are rushing your nomination through, one of the fastest in our history, are the very same ones who said no one should be appointed to the Supreme Court in an election year and refused to hold hearings a full eight months before the November 2016 election.

» The majority of voters think the next president should nominate the next Supreme Court justice.

» Your nomination is completely dependent upon the “dark money” of a handful of billionaires who want the power of the Supreme Court for their own nefarious purposes.