You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Country Club demolition sad, but golf course still a treasure
0 comments

Your View: Country Club demolition sad, but golf course still a treasure

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

In response to the Aug. 8, article about the demolition of the Bristol Country Club building: It is indeed a sad ending to a structure which contains both historic value and a wealth of memories of friendships, weddings, parties, dinners and other events touching much of the community. The article left me feeling very sad as did walking outside this morning to the sounds of the bulldozer beginning its destruction of this structure.

It was not really emphasized in the article, but there is still a mighty treasure alive and well here, and that is the golf course itself. It is in absolutely beautiful condition after months of uncertainty about its future. The course superintendent, Rob, and his crew have worked tirelessly with the support of Donnie Bradford, the manager, to bring the course to back to life. The golf course has responded to this care with beautiful fairways and greens, gorgeous views, natural areas with an abundance of wildlife and all the challenges a golfer could want.

Hopefully someday there will be a pro shop and cafe where friends and family enjoying a day of golf can gather for food, drink and conversation, which always make a good golf day even better. The golf course is truly a treasure for the area, and may it live on!!

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; fax to 276-669-3696; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Despite his promises, Trump has no plan to rebuild coal economy
Opinion

Despite his promises, Trump has no plan to rebuild coal economy

Four years ago today, then-candidate Donald Trump campaigned in Abingdon. With coal miners in hard hats behind him, many holding signs that read “Trump Digs Coal,” Trump promised to revive the Appalachian coalfields if he became president. Coal has not come back under Trump. It’s continued to decline.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts