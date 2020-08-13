Your View: Country Club demolition sad, but golf course still a treasure

In response to the Aug. 8, article about the demolition of the Bristol Country Club building: It is indeed a sad ending to a structure which contains both historic value and a wealth of memories of friendships, weddings, parties, dinners and other events touching much of the community. The article left me feeling very sad as did walking outside this morning to the sounds of the bulldozer beginning its destruction of this structure.
It was not really emphasized in the article, but there is still a mighty treasure alive and well here, and that is the golf course itself. It is in absolutely beautiful condition after months of uncertainty about its future. The course superintendent, Rob, and his crew have worked tirelessly with the support of Donnie Bradford, the manager, to bring the course to back to life. The golf course has responded to this care with beautiful fairways and greens, gorgeous views, natural areas with an abundance of wildlife and all the challenges a golfer could want.
Hopefully someday there will be a pro shop and cafe where friends and family enjoying a day of golf can gather for food, drink and conversation, which always make a good golf day even better. The golf course is truly a treasure for the area, and may it live on!!
