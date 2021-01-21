Your View: Conspiracy theories newest form of magical thinking

Like drug dealers, computer game builders employ specific strategies to keep gamers hooked, playing their games. A reporter recently noted that those behind the fake QAnon conspiracy theories put similar strategies to use.
In earlier times, ordinary people looked to sorcery, oracular visions, witchcraft and divination for answers and truth. Consequently, many believed magic was real, witches conjured spells or the pattern of tea leaves or shaken bones commanded direction. Nowadays, some Americans are still being hooked by similar magical thinking and manipulation.
Venturing beyond media echo chambers, we learn that the QAnon conspiracy claim of a cabal of Satan-worshipping, cannibalistic world leaders engaged in child sex trafficking and plotting against Donald Trump is ridiculous fantasy. Fantasy contrived for mind control to incite violence.
It distresses me that Congressman Morgan Griffith embraces the conspiracy theory Mr. Trump created, even before his 2016 election, that if he didn’t win, the election must have been stolen from him. Without a shred of evidence, without Trump’s lawyers winning a single court case on point, and contrary to election result certification by state Republican officials and Republican majority legislatures. Trump’s attorney general found no fraud regarding the presidential election. Former President Trump continues to lie that he was cheated.
Mr. Griffith, an attorney, knows the importance of rule of law. He knows that peaceful transfer of power is critical to democratic process. Yet, the very night of the Capitol insurrection, egged on by President Trump and Russian “bots” and perpetrated by QAnon “storm” adherents, Griffith crawled up from the secreted congressional lockdown to vote to overthrow an American election — denying the will of the majority of American voters.
Like Shakespeare’s Lady Macbeth, you may cry, “Out, out, damned spot!” Mr. Griffith, but your acts of sedition against Americans will forever stain your legacy.