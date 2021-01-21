Your View: Conspiracy theories newest form of magical thinking

Like drug dealers, computer game builders employ specific strategies to keep gamers hooked, playing their games. A reporter recently noted that those behind the fake QAnon conspiracy theories put similar strategies to use.

In earlier times, ordinary people looked to sorcery, oracular visions, witchcraft and divination for answers and truth. Consequently, many believed magic was real, witches conjured spells or the pattern of tea leaves or shaken bones commanded direction. Nowadays, some Americans are still being hooked by similar magical thinking and manipulation.

Venturing beyond media echo chambers, we learn that the QAnon conspiracy claim of a cabal of Satan-worshipping, cannibalistic world leaders engaged in child sex trafficking and plotting against Donald Trump is ridiculous fantasy. Fantasy contrived for mind control to incite violence.