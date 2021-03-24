Your View: Conservatives will be labeled bigots by fellow letter-writers

I waited a while this month to submit a letter while I was in thought. Most of you do not have a subscription and the ability to see the online response to letters submitted. To do that, you must be a subscriber to the paper. Unfortunately, I am.

What I usually experience is very disturbing. A person is attacked, both by character and morally. If you express conservative ideas, you are labeled a racist, sexist or a bigot by the three or four hyper-liberal subscribers who troll this paper’s pages just waiting on your comments. Pretty sad, I know. Just remember that before submitting a letter expressing your conservative or commonsense ideas.

What is Biden doing? Allowing in COVID-19-positive people and housing them in motels and hotels at our expense? Do they really need Democrat voters that bad? How many millions do they plan to grant amnesty and citizenship to? Just enough to foul any future elections. Just enough to vote Democrat and make sure they stay in power. If you have not figured that out yet then you have been asleep or watching the wrong news channels. Time to wake up!! Just an observation. One you might find important if you love our nation and feel our sovereignty is worth saving.