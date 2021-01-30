I grew up in a world that was free: free to choose your own destiny, free to NOT follow the crowd, free to follow your own conscience. Now, we are being condemned for being conservative, family-loving individuals. What does a conservative believe in? Freedom to choose for yourself and let others choose for themselves; not what Hollywood dictates you should believe; not what the media companies believe you should think; not what my family and neighbors believe. I won’t be bought by Amazon, Twitter or Facebook, as it appears the liberal party has bowed down to. Free to choose to save the unborn, free to choose a lifestyle that reports to a higher power than your government, called a conscience. I have ears to hear and eyes to see. I don’t need to be reprogrammed!
Your View: Conservatives want the freedom to decide for themselves and let others do the same
- By Rosa Bosch | Bristol, Tennessee
