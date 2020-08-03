You have permission to edit this article.
Your View: Congress must pass HEROES Act before opening schools
Your View: Congress must pass HEROES Act before opening schools

For months, working families across the country have transformed their homes into makeshift classrooms, daycare centers and summer camps to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now as fall and the new school year approaches, we’re coming to the head of a new disaster: President Trump, Betsy DeVos and many governors are trying to reopen schools with no plan to keep our children or teachers safe.

Parents should not have to worry their child will bring COVID-19 into their home due to unsafe conditions at school or daycare. Educators already have lost their lives to this cruel virus.

With a new school year just weeks away, we don’t have much time, but there is a solution: Congress must pass the HEROES Act. The importance of this legislation cannot be overstated. The bill would provide the necessary funding for K-12 education systems to safely reopen by providing essential sanitary services, proper protective equipment for teachers and more.

Make no mistake: Everyone wants our children back in the classroom. But there is no room for trial and error when it comes to reopening schools.

