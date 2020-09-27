Your View: Community should be good place to live for everyone

I’ve been pondering a question that was asked in a recent Zoom meeting as I’ve read the news lately. The question was: Chaos or Community? I realized that by my actions and my words I will always choose community. This is regardless of party, religion, race or other.

If you live in my neighborhood/town/state/country or even world, you are de facto part of my community. I don’t have to like you or agree with you. I don’t have to VOTE like you. But the fact remains that I do have to live with you.

So it behooves me to help you make this community a better place to live for me and you and everyone who resides here. A win for me is a win for you and for everyone else. When standards of living are raised for the lowest among us, they raise everyone else.

If we make the community a GOOD PLACE to live for everyone — not just for those who have lots of money or the right skin color or the correct religious views or whatever — then whole community will benefit. I was raised to act this way; I’ve acted this way my entire life; and the results of this election will not change this. Neighbors are neighbors.