 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: College basketball becoming parade of antics marching further from the game
0 comments

Your View: College basketball becoming parade of antics marching further from the game

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Now I know why Elvis shot the TV. He was watching a college basketball game. James Naismith has to be looking down and saying “this is not what I had in mind.” Example, UT vs. Auburn on Saturday. As with most games with a 10-point difference inside of five minutes it gets ugly. A constant parade of foul shots under the “unintentional intentional” foul rule. Endless trips by officials to the “monitor” to check every three-point attempt or ball tipped out of bounds by who knows who. Coaches like Bruce Pearl screaming at someone, either their own players or the referee the whole game. I haven’t seen a technical foul for such behavior in years. Players jump off the bench waving towels and jumping on each other’s backs at every three-point attempt or dunk. I can assure you this is not the game of Pistol Pete, Bernard King or the great Duke teams of the 1990s. You see teams playing for the first 10 minutes of a game and having seven points on the board. Players “opt out” before their freshman season is even finished to “prepare for the NBA draft” with the full approval of their coach. NC State and Jimmy V, where are you? One positive note is you get to see a kid like Mac McClung tearing it up for Texas Tech. But the NCAA needs to rethink the whole procedure of the game itself. If we want to see a free-throw shooting contest we can go to the Appalachian Fair where at least the contestants win a stuffed teddy bear for their sweetheart. Auburn shot nearly 40 free throws to UT’s who knows how many. Good grief! Make it stop. No wonder the officials get paid three grand a game. Enough already.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our View: Keep election control local
Opinion

Our View: Keep election control local

A new Virginia Senate bill would require any city or town to hold its elections in November. While many cities in Virginia already hold all elections in November, Bristol doesn’t — and for good reason. Control over local elections should remain with local leaders and communities.

Opinion

Your View: Harshbarger wrong; kneeling is respectful

Lots of things disturbed me on Saturday morning. One was the reaction of some representatives to the ETSU basketball team kneeling. Rep. Diana Harshbarger said, “This is disrespectful to everyone who fought or died for our freedoms.” How would she know? I certainly disagree.

Guest View: Critical connections for our rural neighbors
Opinion

Guest View: Critical connections for our rural neighbors

To help solve the ongoing problems that face our communities, we must go beyond traditional health care support. We must step up through commitment and compassion in supporting our rural communities when they need us most to address their new, increasing and urgent needs.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts