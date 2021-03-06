Now I know why Elvis shot the TV. He was watching a college basketball game. James Naismith has to be looking down and saying “this is not what I had in mind.” Example, UT vs. Auburn on Saturday. As with most games with a 10-point difference inside of five minutes it gets ugly. A constant parade of foul shots under the “unintentional intentional” foul rule. Endless trips by officials to the “monitor” to check every three-point attempt or ball tipped out of bounds by who knows who. Coaches like Bruce Pearl screaming at someone, either their own players or the referee the whole game. I haven’t seen a technical foul for such behavior in years. Players jump off the bench waving towels and jumping on each other’s backs at every three-point attempt or dunk. I can assure you this is not the game of Pistol Pete, Bernard King or the great Duke teams of the 1990s. You see teams playing for the first 10 minutes of a game and having seven points on the board. Players “opt out” before their freshman season is even finished to “prepare for the NBA draft” with the full approval of their coach. NC State and Jimmy V, where are you? One positive note is you get to see a kid like Mac McClung tearing it up for Texas Tech. But the NCAA needs to rethink the whole procedure of the game itself. If we want to see a free-throw shooting contest we can go to the Appalachian Fair where at least the contestants win a stuffed teddy bear for their sweetheart. Auburn shot nearly 40 free throws to UT’s who knows how many. Good grief! Make it stop. No wonder the officials get paid three grand a game. Enough already.
Your View: College basketball becoming parade of antics marching further from the game
- By Marty Lowry | Bristol, Virginia
