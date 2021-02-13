 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: City should provide update, completion date for Beaver Creek South Greenway Project
0 comments

Your View: City should provide update, completion date for Beaver Creek South Greenway Project

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bristol, Tennessee City Council should provide an update and completion date for the Beaver Creek South Greenway Project. Hopefully, they can include information on the Marketing Plan which will advise Hard Rock Casino visitors of this dynamic project, created for the residents of Bristol and the surrounding area. The city can provide a transportation option from the casino, to and from the trailheads at Rooster Front Park and Bristol Motor Speedway. A well thought-out plan will boost tourism to both venues. Let’s get it done!!!

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts