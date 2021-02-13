Your View: City should provide update, completion date for Beaver Creek South Greenway Project

The Bristol, Tennessee City Council should provide an update and completion date for the Beaver Creek South Greenway Project. Hopefully, they can include information on the Marketing Plan which will advise Hard Rock Casino visitors of this dynamic project, created for the residents of Bristol and the surrounding area. The city can provide a transportation option from the casino, to and from the trailheads at Rooster Front Park and Bristol Motor Speedway. A well thought-out plan will boost tourism to both venues. Let’s get it done!!!