Your View: Christians, vote biblically
Christians, this is a very critical election. You have many leading evangelical leaders expressing their grave concerns. Our Christian religious freedom, expression and to freely assemble is being challenged.

We see a liberal news promoting candidates, ideas and lifestyles the truly unbiblical 24/7 while constantly giving, creating, promoting negative statements about President Trump and any conservative candidates.

We see the Democrats move so far left and to ungodly positions.

The Democrats not only endorse all abortions at all stages development, but if a baby survives an abortion, the “mother” and her “doctor” can decide to care for the baby or just allow the born baby lay there and die. Wow! Christians, can you agree with that? Can you vote to support that?

The Democrats are advocates for sodomy (LBGTQ).

The Bible stated clearly that God created males and females. Jesus defines marriage as being between one man and one woman.

The Bible is clear on all issues of the LBGTQ lifestyles. Jesus is eternal being. He is there in the Old and New Testament. So, Christians, can you support anti-Christians’ values as you go vote? I certainly hope not, and the unborn babies certainly hope not as well!

